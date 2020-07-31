DU to begin academic session from August 10 with online classes

The Delhi University has said that it will begin the 2020-2021 academic session from August 10 with online classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students.
The university had announced summer vacations till August 9.
In a notification on Thursday, it said, “The Academic Session 2020-2021 of the university will commence from August 10 with start of online classes for the III, V and VII semester of UG courses and III semester of PG courses subject to the prevailing pandemic or any other exigency.”
The Delhi University will be holding online open book exams from August 10 for final year students, amid opposition from students and teachers. They have been demanding that exams be scrapped and students be promoted on the basis of past performance and internal assessment.
The university has graded first and second year students on the basis of their internal assessment and their performance in the previous semester.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath