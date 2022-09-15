Delhi University to admit extra students in first round of admission

Move will solve the problem of conducting multiple rounds of admissions, especially in reserved categories, says V-C

Move will solve the problem of conducting multiple rounds of admissions, especially in reserved categories, says V-C

To speed up the admissions to undergraduate courses, Delhi University has said it will allot extra seats in the first round of selection so that it does not have to conduct multiple rounds.

This year, DU has done away with the cut-off system and will admit students using Common University Entrance Test (CUET) via its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Applicants will be allocated seats based on their college + programme preferences once the CUET scores are released and students will have the option to freeze or upgrade their seats during a particular round.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, “20% extra allocation of seats for each programme will be made in each college under general, OBC and EWS categories and 30% extra allocation will be made for each programme in each college under the SC/ST/PwBD seats.” This, he said, would solve the problem of conducting multiple rounds of admission to fill vacant seats especially in the reserved categories.

Mr. Singh added that after conducting two or more allotment rounds, the university may conduct a “spot admission” round if seats remain vacant. “Candidates who have not been admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the spot admission round can participate. They will have to opt for the ‘spot admission’ round through their dashboard.”

Adjustments later

On the possibility of excess admissions in some colleges if they allot extra seats in the first round, Mr. Singh said, “Usually there are many withdrawals leading to seats remaining vacant and the university then has to conduct multiple rounds of admission. Allotting extra seats in the first round will solve that problem. Even if there are a few extra students in a particular course + college combination, they will be adjusted,” Mr. Singh said.

Over the years, under the cut-off system, DU had faced the problem of many reserved seats going vacant. CSAS being a computer-based centralised portal, the college will play no role in releasing individual lists and the portal will automatically admit students based on their scores and college + programme combination they have opted for.

The university has advised the students to fill multiple course + college combinations that they are eligible for based on the subjects they have chosen in CUET so that they have varied options when seats are being allocated to them. Once a seat has been allocated in a particular round, the candidate will have to “accept” the seat offered before the last date/time specified for the given round.

The allocated seats will be valid only for one round. Inactivity/no-action will be taken as non-acceptance and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in subsequent rounds of CSAS. Students who have not been allotted their first preference will be allowed to “upgrade” their seat in the subsequent rounds, the university said.