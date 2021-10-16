DU third cut-off list to be released today

51,974 candidates have secured admission so far; colleges unlikely to offer any major reduction in cut-off

With undergraduate admissions under the first and second cut-off lists completed at Delhi University, 51,974 candidates have secured admission to 70,000 seats on offer. The third cut-off list is scheduled to be released on Saturday.

But university officials said that colleges are unlikely to offer any major reduction in the required cut-off for admission in general category seats as many colleges are dealing with the problem of admitting more candidates than seats on offer despite asking for near perfect cut-off scores.

On Friday, a Delhi University admission official said that at 5 p.m., the university had received 1,18,878 applications for its undergraduate seats under the second cut-off list and 51,974 had completed the payment formalities at the time of closing of the payment gateway to secure admission.

Under the first cut-off list, 36,130 candidates had secured their admission out of 60,904 applicants. A total of 2.6 lakh candidates had registered on the university portal seeking admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by the university.

Top picks

The third cut-off list is expected to have more colleges close the admission process. Under the second cut-off list, Hindu College has closed admission in courses such as English, History, Political Science, Physics, Chemistry and Maths while Lady Shri Ram College had closed admission in Maths. Ramjas had closed admission in B.Com (Hons) while Miranda House had closed admission in English, Political Science, Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

SRCC, which has asked for a 100% cut-off for its B.Com (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics, had reduced its cut-off to 99.12% and 99.75%, respectively, and is likely to offer a further reduction as all the seats have not been filled. Even lesser known DU colleges like Bharati College had closed admission in most of the courses it offers.

Switching options

According to the university’s admission rules, a candidate who applied in any cut-off and had made the fee payment but later wishes to take admission in any subsequent cut-off, subject to meeting the eligibility conditions and required cut-off, will have to cancel his or her admission and re-apply on the admission portal. A non-refundable cancellation fee of ₹1,000 will be levied. The cancellation option will be available only once in a particular cut-off. If, after applying for a cut-off, a candidate cancels his or her admission, she or he will not be able to apply again for the same cut-off.

“The total number of cancellations will be restricted to (n-1) where “n” is the total number of cut-off lists. No movement will be allowed during the special cut-off/s and special drive/s,” the university said.

At the start of the admission process, Delhi University had said that it would release up to five cut-off lists depending on the number of seats vacant as well as special drives and special cut-off lists to fill reserved seats that remain vacant at some of the off-campus colleges over the years. The entire admission process is scheduled to be wrapped up by November 16.