DU teachers’ wing meets HRD Ministry officials

Office-bearers of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Friday met Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials over demands of absorption of ad hoc teachers following a march from Mandi House to Parliament Street where they courted arrest, the union said.

At the meeting, DUTA said, senior HRD officials committed to the implementation of the assurances made by them on December 5 last, which teachers complained had still not been done in entirety. With regard to the union’s key demand of one-time absorption of ad hoc teachers, officials maintained that only the government could take a call on the same, DUTA said. Its representatives were also informed that its demand for the release of the “corrected concordance tables for revision of pension” and the withdrawal of a special leave petition on pensions were before the Finance Ministry.

Apart from this DUTA submitted a memorandum of their long-standing demands which are to have a direct bearing on promotion of teachers and the stepping up of pay for senior teachers at par with junior colleagues with the same qualifications.