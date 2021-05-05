DU teachers urge administration to set up COVID care facilities for staffers

NEW DELHI

05 May 2021 00:33 IST

V-C says he has approached Union Health Minister over creating facility at V.P. Chest Institute; services available at Laxmibai and DDU colleges

In the wake of the rising number of cases and lack of resources, several teachers of the Delhi University have urged the administration to set up COVID care facilities for staffers.

While a few colleges have taken up initiatives to create COVID Care Centres and facilities, several professors and teachers’ bodies have been demanding that the health centres of the university be converted into COVID facilities.

The Laxmibai college, which had set up a COVID Care Centre last week, from Tuesday began a facility to get RT-PCR tests done.

Two booths at Laxmibai

College principal Pratyush Vatsala said: “We have begun sample collection booths at the college. One such booth is inside the premises — to be availed by college staffers and volunteers working at the COVID Care facility. Another one is set up outside the gate. This will help those from neighbouring areas.”

The COVID Care Centre inside the facility, which started with 50 beds last week, can be expanded depending on the availability of medical staff, Ms. Vatsala said.

“The facility is completely free and with the help of NGOs, we have the provision of oxygen cylinders. Patients are not asked to arrange for anything themselves. This facility has been set up in collaboration with the North West district administration and was mostly because of initiatives taken by residential societies,” she added.

Urging the DU administration to upgrade the VP Chest Institute as a COVID facility, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), had on April 27, said: “This expansion will be of great help to the university community. It will be unfortunate if teachers and their families have to wait to get relief in these difficult times.”

Speaking to The Hindu, DU Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi said he had communicated the issue to the Union Health Minister. “There are already 11 doctors, who are COVID positive, at VP Chest institute. I have even spoken to the Health Minister about creating the facility. However, there are a few facilities in Laxmibai college and Deen Dayal Upadhayay college — both functional at the moment.”

Shriram Oberoi, a retired DU professor, said: “The university can utilise the resources it already has, including health centres and sports complex to set up isolation facilities at least. Where are the thousands of staff members supposed to go in times of need?”