DU teachers to join work but stir to continue

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) resolved to “modify” its agitation over ad hoc absorption following a general body meeting.

It said teachers would return to work but would continue to “boycott evaluation and screening”. They will also continue to carry out protest demonstrations in front of the V-C’s office to mark their protest over unresolved issues of “one-time regulation for absorption, promotion, pension, recovery and issue of physical education teachers”.

The union has also planned to reach out to Members of Parliament over their demand for absorption besides reaching out to the Prime Minister. It has planned other demonstrations and methods, such as ensuring the issue is raised in Parliament in order to push its demand.