DU teachers threaten to resume strike from April 12

‘Safeguard interest of staffers, colleges’

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Sunday said that it will resume its strike from April 12 if the university fails to take concrete steps to safeguard interest of employees and colleges.

Letter to V-C

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi, they demanded that the university, as the custodian of colleges and employees, should take concrete steps which ensures that 12 DU colleges, funded by the Delhi government, are governed within the framework of the DU Act and Ordinances.

The DUTA said that it further demands that the university convenes emergent meetings of Executive Council to pass resolutions against Pattern of Assistance and appointment of senior administrative officers in the 12 DU Colleges.

“It was decided and communicated to staff associations that while teachers will return to their classes from April 1, the DUTA shall resume the strike from April 12 in case the university fails to take concrete steps to safeguard interest of employees and colleges,” the DUTA said.

The DUTA has been protesting for over three weeks against the appointment of senior administrative and the issue of a ‘Pattern of Assistance’ document in 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges.

The DUTA first went on strike on March 11 against non-payment of salaries to teaching and non-teaching staffers of 12 colleges and continued it even after the government released funds alleging that through the ‘Pattern of Assistance’ document issued by the Directorate of Higher Education, the Delhi government was attempting to find ways of disaffiliating them from Delhi University.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met with the Vice-Chancellor on April 1 to discuss resolution of pending issues and collaboration for quality education and said that it was a satisfactory meeting.

The teachers’ association demanded a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor for him to appraise them of the outocme of the meeting with Mr. Sisodia. “We appeal for immediate steps so that employees feel assured and are not pushed to take the difficult decision of resuming the strike," DUTA said.