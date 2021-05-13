DU teachers seek Union Minister’s intervention to set up COVID facility

With no COVID Care Centre being set up by the Delhi University at the Patel Chest Institute, despite repeated requests by professors, a few members of the DU executive council on Thursday wrote to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan seeking urgent intervention.

Stating that several teaching and non-teaching staffers of DU have died due to COVID-19, the professors sought immediate ramping up of facilities in the university.

The letter written by EC members Seema Das, Rajpal Singh Pawar and Finance Committee member Dr. J.L. Gupta said it was unfortunate that medical resources available in the university had not been utilised to their full capacity. “In the given scenario, there is an urgent need to revamp the facilities available at all medical centres and more particularly at Vallabhai Patel Chest Institutesituated in the heart of the university. People are dying due to non-availability of beds and oxygen cylinders. Even within the university, we have lost near and dear ones working in the administration, departments and colleges...” the letter read.

‘Crisis unfolding’

Stating that a humanitarian crisis was unfolding,the letter urged the Minister to give necessary instructions to DU V-C, who is also the Chairman of VPCI, to convene an emergency meeting of the VPCI governing body.

“We are constrained to take up this issue with a heavy heart as students, friends, colleagues, non-teaching personnel and their families are running from pillar to post in search of a bed and oxygen cylinder to save their lives and there is no ray of hope...” the letter said.