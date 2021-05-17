DU teachers reiterate call for COVID hospital

NEW DELHI

17 May 2021 23:08 IST

Rope in Patel Chest Institute, they plead

With a number of Delhi University (DU) faculty members losing their lives to the pandemic, a group of teachers have written to the university Vice-Chancellor yet again, with the demand of turning the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI) into a COVID-19 hospital for the university workers.

In their letter to DU Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi, the teachers stated that being the chairman of the VPCI’s governing body, the V-C should take requisite action towards converting the Patel Chest Institute into a COVID facility.

“Patel Chest Institute is a resource-surplus institute with crores of unspent fund which can be used for developing it as COVID-19 hospital. Separate audit reports of the controller and Auditor General of India on the account of the University of Delhi and its 13 maintained institutions on March 31, 2019 and March 2017 show that it remained with the balance amounts of ₹20.01 crore and ₹459.63 lakh at the end of the financial years respectively,” the letter, signed by DU Executive Council member Seema Das among others, stated.

Stating that the teaching community could no longer be a “mute spectator to expanding tentacles of fatalities around,” the letter further said, “The absence of required action despite having financial and administrative resources at your command has been aggravating the pain and anguish of the university community, which lost a Dean, an HoD, several faculty, staffers and students within the last few days. Even the schools have come up with COVID care facility, whereas the administration’s stance of merely offering the space to some interested agency is not sufficient. The absence of institutional support has been deeply painful.”