Delhi

DU teachers raise term renewal issue

Delhi University Teacher’s Association (DUTA) on Sunday wrote a letter to the university’s dean of colleges highlighting various issues faced by ad-hoc teachers, including the renewal of their terms.

According to the revised academic calendar, July 1 is scheduled to be the date of reopening of the university, the letter reads. Consequently, it argues, the ad-hoc teachers should be given their joining date as on July 1. The letter said it is important to carry this out to ensure the protection of teachers’ vacation salaries. Any measures to deal with the pandemic must not adversely affect the services or livelihood of teachers, DUTA said. “...the university must issue clear guidelines regarding joining to all colleges,” it demanded.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 12:08:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/du-teachers-raise-term-renewal-issue/article31941381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY