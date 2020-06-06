Delhi

DU teachers petition against online exams

‘Sharing links with students is not teaching’

About 100 teachers of the Physics department of Delhi University on Friday signed a petition calling for a review of the open book examination policy for final-year students, proposed by the university.

Concerns raised by the teachers echo those raised by several other groups in recent weeks since DU announced its decision to go ahead with at-home, open book examinations. The teachers pointed out there was a lack of institutional help to students. “Merely sharing links with students does not count as teaching,” the petition reads.

Depending on infrastructure available with students, the teaching which has taken place, has been very uneven, they said. And while some amount of theory work may be dealt with, practical education had been totally compromised. Stressing that the exercise would be highly discriminatory, the teachers decried the lack of consultation undertaken by the university. They also criticised the university’s existing online processes, saying they were far from perfect and could well run into glitches. Apart from this, they pointed out that the open book exam system would be “prone to cheating”.

The alternatives proposed by the teachers include taking into account scores from previous semesters as an average for the present semester and extending the span period for all existing batches of students by at least two years. In fact, drawing a parallel with the university’s decision to take into account previous semester scores of students in the intermediate years, one of the teachers also asked as to what the logic of not allowing the same for students in the terminal year was.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 2:34:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/du-teachers-petition-against-online-exams/article31762600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY