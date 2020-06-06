DU teachers petition against online exams

About 100 teachers of the Physics department of Delhi University on Friday signed a petition calling for a review of the open book examination policy for final-year students, proposed by the university.

Concerns raised by the teachers echo those raised by several other groups in recent weeks since DU announced its decision to go ahead with at-home, open book examinations. The teachers pointed out there was a lack of institutional help to students. “Merely sharing links with students does not count as teaching,” the petition reads.

Depending on infrastructure available with students, the teaching which has taken place, has been very uneven, they said. And while some amount of theory work may be dealt with, practical education had been totally compromised. Stressing that the exercise would be highly discriminatory, the teachers decried the lack of consultation undertaken by the university. They also criticised the university’s existing online processes, saying they were far from perfect and could well run into glitches. Apart from this, they pointed out that the open book exam system would be “prone to cheating”.

The alternatives proposed by the teachers include taking into account scores from previous semesters as an average for the present semester and extending the span period for all existing batches of students by at least two years. In fact, drawing a parallel with the university’s decision to take into account previous semester scores of students in the intermediate years, one of the teachers also asked as to what the logic of not allowing the same for students in the terminal year was.