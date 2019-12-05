Delhi

DU teachers lay siege to V-C’s office

DUTA members protest inside V-C’s office in New Delhi on Wednesday.

DUTA members protest inside V-C’s office in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

DUTA for one-time regulation to absorb ad hoc teachers

Scores of teachers, responding to a strike called by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), entered the Viceregal Lodge Estate — the office of the Vice-Chancellor — on Wednesday to protest against an August 28 circular regarding appointment of guest teachers against vacant posts.

The teachers occupied the Council Hall of the office and said they would not leave until the circular is withdrawn and a one-time regulation for absorption of ad hoc teachers is announced. Till late in the evening, the teachers were protesting in the hall as no attempt had been made by V-C Yogesh Tyagi to meet the teachers, said DUTA in a statement.

The teachers have alleged that the circular asked colleges and departments to “appoint guest faculty against all new vacancies arising for the first time in the new academic session” and it is being used to halt appointments of ad hoc teachers against substantive vacant posts. The new academic session will begin from January 1.

“Many college principals have issued notices saying that joining of ad hoc teachers have been kept in abeyance till the university issues a clarification on the August 28 letter,” the statement said.

