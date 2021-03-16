DU teachers hold protest rally over non-payment of salaries

NEW DELHI

Funds released by govt. for 12 colleges insufficient: DUTA

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday held ‘Adhikar Rally’ against the non-payment of grants to 12 DU colleges, which are fully funded by the Delhi government. The teachers’ body said that the fund released by the government on March 12 was insufficient.

The teachers’ body also said that there was an attempt by the Delhi government to bring in conditions of the New Education Policy (NEP) through ‘Pattern of Assistance’.

“Teachers and students raised slogans against attempts to bring in conditions of the NEP through a dubious document called the ‘Pattern of Assistance’, which it is autocratically seeking to impose through the governing bodies of these colleges,” said DUTA president Rajib Ray.

Mr. Ray also said that there were attempts to “mislead the public” and push institutions towards commercialisation.

“Teachers also protested against the order, which has given additional charges of these colleges to Senior Administrative Officers, thus replacing the Principals. These are clearly attempts to divert attention to extraneous issues and an attempt to wriggle out of its responsibility towards these public institutions by pushing them towards commercialisation,” said Mr. Ray.

DUTA also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the matter.

The teachers’ body has also approached the DU Principal’s Association (DUPA) and the college administration to request action against a Delhi government order dated February 17 that gives additional charge of the colleges to the administrative officers.

“The delegation also requested university officials to ask the Delhi government to withdraw ‘Pattern of Assistance’ as it is in violation with the university framework within which these constituent colleges were formed and have functioned,” DUTA said.