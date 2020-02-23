DU teachers demand release of pension

Members of Delhi University’s Executive Council and the DU Court wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi demanding the release of pensions to retired teachers.

The petitioners, J.L. Gupta and Rajesh Jha of the council and Rajpal Singh of the DU Court wrote that they had been approached by several retired teachers whose pension files had been stuck in an administrative logjam for several months despite having been cleared after an audit. “We have come to know that hundreds of such files are gathering dust in the office,” they said, adding that the issue had been raised with the Pro Vice-Chancellor but there had been no headway.

Highlighting the case of Novy Kapadia, who reportedly retired from STGB College in 2018 and served as Deputy Proctor at the university for seven years, Academic Council member Saikat Ghosh said that despite being diagnosed with a rare disease early this year, the university had “...not deemed it urgent to disburse a single penny of his hard-earned pension.”

Mr. Kapadia’s case was not an isolated one but in fact illustrative of problems faced by all retired teachers of the university, especially those whose pensions have been held up on “some flimsy pretext or the other”, he added.