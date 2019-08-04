DU teachers condemn ‘attack’ on syllabus

Over 80 English teachers across Delhi University colleges issued a statement on Saturday over what they termed a “politically motivated attack on a democratically drafted syllabus”.

Draft policy

Stating that the draft policy involved faculty participation from over 40 colleges, the statement read, “More than 3,000 working hours have been spent on it. It is a matter of sorrow and deep academic concern that the syllabus is now being maligned and is sought to be scuttled by certain political groups at the University.”

The syllabi of four subjects, including English, were referred back to the respective departments by the Executive Council of DU following protests from a section of teachers who alleged that they were “pro-Left”.

The teachers, in the statement issued, said that their syllabus introduces new areas of study and was “consciously decolonised to introduce students to a wide variety of writings in English”, an effort for which they “received positive feedback from both national and international experts”.

‘Fair exchange of ideas’

“At every point, discussions were minuted and circulated to ensure a continuing of the democratic spirit in which the entire exercise was undertaken. We are thus deeply dismayed that deliberations which have been marked by an open, free and fair exchange of ideas, are being described as “Leftist” and “partisan”. Nothing can be further from the truth,” the statement read.