Delhi

DU teachers condemn ‘attack’ on syllabus

more-in

Syllabi of four subjects referred back to respective depts.

Over 80 English teachers across Delhi University colleges issued a statement on Saturday over what they termed a “politically motivated attack on a democratically drafted syllabus”.

Draft policy

Stating that the draft policy involved faculty participation from over 40 colleges, the statement read, “More than 3,000 working hours have been spent on it. It is a matter of sorrow and deep academic concern that the syllabus is now being maligned and is sought to be scuttled by certain political groups at the University.”

The syllabi of four subjects, including English, were referred back to the respective departments by the Executive Council of DU following protests from a section of teachers who alleged that they were “pro-Left”.

The teachers, in the statement issued, said that their syllabus introduces new areas of study and was “consciously decolonised to introduce students to a wide variety of writings in English”, an effort for which they “received positive feedback from both national and international experts”.

‘Fair exchange of ideas’

“At every point, discussions were minuted and circulated to ensure a continuing of the democratic spirit in which the entire exercise was undertaken. We are thus deeply dismayed that deliberations which have been marked by an open, free and fair exchange of ideas, are being described as “Leftist” and “partisan”. Nothing can be further from the truth,” the statement read.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2019 2:40:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/du-teachers-condemn-attack-on-syllabus/article28810812.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY