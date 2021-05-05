DU suspends online classes till May 16

NEW DELHI

05 May 2021 00:29 IST

Move comes in view of surge in cases

The Delhi University on Tuesday suspended online classes till May 16 in view of the surge in COVID cases across the country.

Surge in cases

The university issued a notification saying: “In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, online teaching shall remain suspended till May 16 in the departments and colleges of the university.”

Earlier, several students and teachers’ bodies had urged the university to suspend online classes and postpone examinations in view of the second COVID-19 wave.

