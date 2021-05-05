DelhiNEW DELHI 05 May 2021 00:29 IST
Comments
DU suspends online classes till May 16
Updated: 05 May 2021 00:29 IST
Move comes in view of surge in cases
The Delhi University on Tuesday suspended online classes till May 16 in view of the surge in COVID cases across the country.
Surge in cases
The university issued a notification saying: “In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, online teaching shall remain suspended till May 16 in the departments and colleges of the university.”
Earlier, several students and teachers’ bodies had urged the university to suspend online classes and postpone examinations in view of the second COVID-19 wave.
More In Delhi
Read more...