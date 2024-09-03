ADVERTISEMENT

DU students’ union elections to be held on September 27

Published - September 03, 2024 12:46 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won three out of the four posts in the last DUSU elections, including that of president. | Photo Credit: file photo

Delhi University (DU) on Monday said the elections for the students’ union will be held on September 27. Votes will be counted a day later and the results are likely to be announced on September 29. The last date for filing of nomination is September 17. The papers will be scrutinised on the same day, and the list of eligible candidates will be published at 6 p.m., read the notification from the Registrar’s office regarding the DU Students’ Union (DUSU) polls.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers by September 18. The elections will be held between 8.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. for morning batch students and from 3 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. for evening batch students.

Outreach drives

The administration had last week appointed Satyapal Singh, a professor with the Department of Sanskrit, as the Chief Election Officer to supervise the polls, following which various student groups had started their outreach drives.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won three out of the four posts in the last DUSU elections, including that of president.

