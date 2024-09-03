GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DU students’ union elections to be held on September 27

Published - September 03, 2024 12:46 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won three out of the four posts in the last DUSU elections, including that of president.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won three out of the four posts in the last DUSU elections, including that of president. | Photo Credit: file photo

Delhi University (DU) on Monday said the elections for the students’ union will be held on September 27. Votes will be counted a day later and the results are likely to be announced on September 29. The last date for filing of nomination is September 17. The papers will be scrutinised on the same day, and the list of eligible candidates will be published at 6 p.m., read the notification from the Registrar’s office regarding the DU Students’ Union (DUSU) polls.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers by September 18. The elections will be held between 8.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. for morning batch students and from 3 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. for evening batch students.

Outreach drives

The administration had last week appointed Satyapal Singh, a professor with the Department of Sanskrit, as the Chief Election Officer to supervise the polls, following which various student groups had started their outreach drives.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won three out of the four posts in the last DUSU elections, including that of president.

Related Topics

Delhi / election / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.