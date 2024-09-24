DU student’s turban removed; police lodge FIR

A Sikh student was thrashed and his turban removed by a group of students during a clash with another group at Delhi University (DU)’s North Campus on Saturday, the police said.

The incident happened when the second-year student, Pavit Singh Gujral, was on his way to file his nomination as a candidate of the Student Organisation of India, the Shiromani Akali Dal’s student wing, for the DU Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, an officer said.

A purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Mr. Gujral being kicked and assaulted by a group of students till his turban fell to the ground. He was subsequently dragged by the assailants.

DCP (North) Manoj Meena said an FIR under BNS Sections 299 (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) had been registered at the Maurice Nagar police station.

No arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Gurdwara Sikh Management Committee said that the incident had caused “deep distress” to the community students.

The student body polls are scheduled for Friday.

In his complaint to the police, Mr. Gujral stated, “They hit me and forcibly removed my turban. They beat me and pulled my kesh (hair). I feel that my life is at risk.”

DU Proctor Rajni Abbi said, “The university has not taken cognisance of the incident as no complaint has been filed.” The college principal did not respond to The Hindu’s queries. Sources said the college has set up a disciplinary committee and is looking into the matter.

