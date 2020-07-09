DU students, teachers condemn delay in exams

Students and teachers unanimously condemned Delhi University’s decision to once again postpone final-year exams.
In a notification on its website, DU said the examinations that were to begin from Friday stand postponed and that revised dates would be issued in “due course of time”.
Before the High Court, DU said the exams would be held after August 15.
This is the second time the online open book exams have been postponed. DU had planned to start the exams by July 1, but on June 27 decided to delay them till July 10.
DU Teachers’ Association president Rajib Ray said the repeated postponement proved that online OBE was untenable.
“Cancel OBE has been and remains our demand. It is discriminatory, promotes unfair practices and penalises honest students,” he added.
“The university, after having failed miserably in conducting mock tests, has resorted to dubious tactic of postponement, putting the mental health of thousands of students at stake,” students’ group AISA said, while retiterating its demand to scrap OBE.
The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad also condemned the decision and said the university was mentally harassing students.
Teachers’ group Academics for Action and Development said the exams were an “academic absurdity” based on statutory violations and involved logistical challenges.
