Delhi

DU students protest high-rise near campus

more-in

Delhi University students on Saturday held a protest against construction of a 39-storey building at the North Campus, alleging that it will overlook six women’s hostels and invade their privacy.

The students have been on an indefinite strike against the construction of the building.

Alleging corruption in the process of granting permission to the builder to construct the building, the students burnt two effigies — ‘Mr. Corruption’ and ‘Mrs. Corruption’.

The protest was also supported by the university administration, which has constituted a special task force for the matter.

“Land acquired for public purpose cannot be used for private profit under the law. The permission granted to the private builder is illegal and violates the statutory provisions of Master Plan of Delhi, 2021,” said professor Bipin Tiwari.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
universities and colleges
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2019 1:55:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/du-students-protest-high-rise-near-campus/article29934269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY