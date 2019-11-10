DU students protest high-rise near campus

Delhi University students on Saturday held a protest against construction of a 39-storey building at the North Campus, alleging that it will overlook six women’s hostels and invade their privacy.

The students have been on an indefinite strike against the construction of the building.

Alleging corruption in the process of granting permission to the builder to construct the building, the students burnt two effigies — ‘Mr. Corruption’ and ‘Mrs. Corruption’.

The protest was also supported by the university administration, which has constituted a special task force for the matter.

“Land acquired for public purpose cannot be used for private profit under the law. The permission granted to the private builder is illegal and violates the statutory provisions of Master Plan of Delhi, 2021,” said professor Bipin Tiwari.