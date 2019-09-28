DU students protest high-rise building near North Campus

Students of colleges in Delhi University’s North Campus on Friday protested against the construction of a high-rise building near Vishwavidyalaya metro station.

The said construction has been opposed by the university and the teachers’ association as well. The students formed a human chain chanting slogans — “Private Building, Down Down” — at the entrance of the metro station.

Neha, president of Miranda House, one of the unions which organised the protest, said the building would pose a security risk to the students on the campus if it were to come up. She added that the land could be used to build hostels for students instead.

The land, on which the construction is to take place, was initially owned by the Ministry of Defence was transferred to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation after which it was handed to a private builder, a university official said.

Matter before NGT

The official added that the plans for the proposed 39-storey building were allegedly approved by the concealment of facts and the matter is before the National Green Tribunal.

“Construction of such a high-rise building in the university enclave area will negatively impact the ambiance of Delhi University. There are heritage buildings in close vicinity of this land. There will be serious issues of safety and privacy for adjoining girls hostels and staff flats. This extremely crowded area can’t burden such extra infrastructural load. So, the Delhi University community as a whole is opposing it tooth and nail,” said Rasal Singh, Academic council member.