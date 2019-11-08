DU students protest construction of 39-storey building near campus

Delhi University students on Thursday held a protest march near the site of a proposed 39-storey building coming up near Vishwavidyalaya metro station.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association, Delhi University Students’ Union, and the university administration have opposed the construction on the grounds that it could compromise the privacy of women’s hostels in the area.

The students blocked the entrance to the metro station and raised slogans against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation before being dispersed by security personnel, said the protest organisers. The construction by a private builder is reportedly being undertaken on a land that originally belonged to the Ministry of Defence. It was transferred to the DMRC and finally to the builder.

Member of the newly formed Campus Development Committee, Rasal Singh, said the university was united over the issue. He said that the building would “bulldoze the teaching-learning culture of the university”. “Government authorities must take serious cognisance... and immediately stop the construction of this illegal building,” he added.

Earlier in the day, students’ groups started a “solidarity through food” campaign at the North Campus, serving litti chokha to all in an attempt to garner support against the construction. Jaggananth Jaggu, a student of M.A. (Buddhist Studies) and organiser of the event, said that they are trying to unite people living in the university area.

Mr. Jaggu said that the e-rickshaw drivers’ association have extended their support to the campaign. He added that more such events will be held in the coming days.