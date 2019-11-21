Delhi

DU students protest against police action

Delhi University students on Wednesday protested against the alleged police lathi-charge on their JNU counterparts during a demonstration over hostel fee hike.

They also protested against the New Education Policy and said it is an “attempt” to privatise education.

The Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), along with other students’ organisations, held a protest against the Draft New Education Policy and the “brutal repression of the protest by Delhi Police and the government“.

Students gathered in large numbers in dissent of the “draconian New Education Policy which acts as a stepping stone towards privatisation of public education”, the parties said in a statement.

They alleged that Delhi Police personnel were present in large numbers, barricading the boundaries of Arts Faculty to stop the students from marching in the campus. However, a senior police officer said police were only there to ensure that march goes off peacefully.

