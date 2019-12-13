DU students burn copy of CAB, up the ante

Hundreds of students of Delhi University held protest demonstration against the passing of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and “State repression” in Assam and Tripura on Thursday.

The protesters, including members of students’ group AISA, students from Assam and others took out a rally at the Arts Faculty on North Campus, burnt a copy of the Bill, raised slogans against the government and demanded its rollback, terming it “unconstitutional, illegal and communal.”

“CAB has been brought by the RSS-BJP to further the agenda of a Hindu Rashtra of the Sangh Parivar. Amit Shah is none to tell us whether we are citizens of this country or not. The country will not accept citizenship on religious grounds. We also condemn the State repression in Assam on protesters,” said AISA DU secretary Madhurima Kundu.

In a statement, the group said that through an all India National Citizens Registry (NRC) and the CAB, the “Modi-Shah duo” wants to deny citizenship rights to Muslims. “It does not even respect the indigenous voices of the Northeast,” it said, adding “all voices are attempted to be suppressed by military and snapping of internet connection. But the movement will only strengthen.”

Protest at India Gate

Meanwhile, a motley group of protesters gathered at India Gate protesting against the Bill. The protesters raised anti-BJP and anti-government slogans and asked the President not to sign the Bill into a law.

The police appealed to the protesters to disperse but to no avail.