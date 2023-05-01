HamberMenu
DU student tries to kill self over suspected harassment

The police said that no case has been filed yet as they did not receive a complaint and the victim also refused to give her statement without consulting the matter with her guardians

May 01, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A second-year undergraduate student at Delhi University’s Sri Aurobindo College tried to kill herself allegedly due to harassment by a senior, the police said on Sunday.

An officer said that a team reached Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital after it told the police that the student had been admitted.

“The victim, who stays in Khirki Extension, said that she had harmed herself as she had been harassed by her senior,” the officer said.

However, no case has been filed yet as the police did not receive a complaint, he said, adding that the girl also refused to give her statement without consulting the matter with her guardians.

Action will only be taken once the victim’s statement is recorded, the officer added.

Vipin Aggarwal, Principal of Sri Aurobindo College, told The Hindu that he had not received any communication from the police regarding the matter.

“We have no information of any such incident or harassment. We have an Internal Complaints Committee and psychologists in the college to deal with any such issues but no student has approached them. The police also has not contacted us,” he added.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

