DU student stabbed to death outside college campus

June 19, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

A 19­-year-­old Delhi University student was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of students in front of Aryabhatta College on Sunday.

One of the accused had a week ago allegedly misbehaved with a woman friend of the victim, Nikhil Chauhan, to which he had objected, said a senior police officer.

On Sunday, at 12.30 p.m., the key accused, along with three of his accomplices, met Nikhil outside the college gate and allegedly stabbed him, DCP (South West) Manoj C. said.

Nikhil, a first-­year student of BA (Hons) political science at the School of Open Learning (SOL), was rushed to Charak Palika Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Call for justice

Nikhil’s father, Sanjay Chauhan said, “We deserve justice, this is not what we send our children to school for.”

Mr. Chauhan said, “I received a call at 12 p.m. that Nikhil has been injured, I rushed to the hospital, but by the time I reached, he passed away.”

About the argument, Mr. Chauhan said, “I was aware that my son was involved in a fight with a few boys over a friend last week, but it wasn’t over a woman.”

“My son was also into modelling.. He told me that he also wants to study political science to have vast knowledge about our country. He had a bright future. We don’t know what to do now,” Nikhil’s father told The Hindu.

The police said a case under IPC 302 (murder) has been registered and investigation is under way to nab the accused, who have been identified.

Delhi University spokesperson, in a statement said, “It is very unfortunate and sad that a young life has been lost and that also just outside the college where students come to learn and make career.”