GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DU student, on the way back from his birthday party, dies in car crash

Published - September 20, 2024 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari
The impact of the crash, at Rajghat on Thursday, was such that a girder broke through the car’s windscreen and rear window.

The impact of the crash, at Rajghat on Thursday, was such that a girder broke through the car’s windscreen and rear window.

A 19-year-old student who had gone out to celebrate his birthday with four of his friends on Wednesday night died after the car they were travelling in rammed a divider near Rajghat early Thursday morning, said the police. Such was the impact that an iron girder broke through the windscreen and emerged through the rear window of the car.

The five youths, aged between 18 and 19, all Delhi University students, were returning from Gurugram, where they had gone to celebrate the birthday of 19-year-old Aishwarya Pandey, who was sitting just behind the driver. Following the crash around 6 a.m., a police team rushed the injured to a medical facility. Pandey, who suffered multiple head injuries, was admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, where he was put on a ventilator. However, he subsequently succumbed to the injuries.

Apart from Pandey, a native of Etawah in U.P., the other occupants of the car were identified as — Aishwarya Mishra, 19, also an Etawah native and the one driving the car, Keshav Kumar, 19, and Ujjwal, 19, all students of Dayal Singh College; and Krishna, 18, a student of Motilal Nehru College. Apart from Pandey, Mishra and Krishna sustained injuries.

While Mishra was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital with serious head injuries, Krishna sustained minor injuries and was later discharged.

A senior officer said the police suspect that the students were under the influence of alcohol. “There were cans of beer stuck under the brake and the clutch of the vehicle,” the officer added.

However, a student told the police that Mishra, who was behind the wheel, got distracted while changing the song on his phone and lost control of the vehicle.

A case has been registered under BNS Sections 125(a) (driving in a rash or negligent manner that endangers human life or personal safety) and 281 (driving on a public way in a rash or negligent manner that endangers human life or is likely to cause hurt or injury to others).

Published - September 20, 2024 12:54 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.