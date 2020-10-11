DU student murder: kin of accused a witness now

NEW DELHI

She names uncle, brother as ‘killers’

A 20-year-old woman, whose friend was allegedly murdered by her family as they objected to their friendship, has become a witness in the case, the police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the woman named her brother and her uncle as the killers of her friend Rahul Rajput (18), a resident of north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar who was pursuing graduation from DU’s School of Open Learning and also tutored students.

“The girl is a witness in the case. She has not asked for protection so far, but if she moves an application, action will be taken,” said an officer privy to probe.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday met Rahul’s family and announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh.

He added that the Delhi government will ensure that the culprits get strict punishment at the earliest by appointing prominent lawyers in the case.

The BJP, meanwhile, attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent about the murder. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta met the family of the victim and appealed to the CM to provide ₹1 crore compensation to the family.

He also demanded that the matter be heard in a fast track court so the culprits are punished at the earliest.