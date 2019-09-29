DU student leaders join AAP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed several student leaders, who won elections to various posts in Delhi University colleges as independent candidates, during their induction into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Saturday.

At the AAP’s party headquarters here, the national convener was told by student leaders that money and nepotism were dominating student politics. Mr. Kejriwal said that AAP was the only party where “anyone can contest and win elections”.

“Politics in the country will change only when there is politics without means. If politicians contest elections with someone’s money, then their accountability will also be limited to them. Today, politics is happening like this in the country, which we changed in Delhi. I still have nothing, that is why I am able to think of, and for, the public,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“The foundation of the country’s development is being laid in Delhi. There were talks about closing government schools in the country and privatising them. Now we have changed this perception in Delhi. Today, government schools are better compared to private ones. Political changes are taking place in Delhi. Politics is taking place without money,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister urged the student leaders to think about the rights due to them and the colleges they represent. He also said that his doors were open if they needed anything including, funds for the development of their respective institutions.

He said, students needed to think about how to contribute towards the development of the country after their graduation, expressing gratitude to them to them for choosing AAP.

“Youth is the future of the country and our strength. A speech given by a little girl on climate change is being heard all over the world. People are obeying her. This is the strength of youth. I am happy that the youth have chosen the Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.