DU student killing | 2 arrested; Nikhil was gifted and full of dreams, says victim’s mother

June 20, 2023

Two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old Delhi University student, the police said on Monday. A total of five suspects have been identified and efforts are on to nab the others, said a senior police officer.

Nikhil Chauhan, a first-year BA (Hons) student, was stabbed outside Aryabhatta College on Sunday afternoon, a week after he objected to his friend being assaulted by one of the accused.

“We have arrested Rahul, 19, a BA (Programme) student and resident of Bindapur, and Haroon, 19, a resident of Janakpuri,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C. said. The other accused are Yash, Anas and Raj.

“Anas and Haroon are school dropouts. The other three are college students. Prima facie, it appears that Raj stabbed the victim,” the officer said.

‘L-G accountable’

Raising the issue of the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the city, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded that the Lieutenant-Governor be held accountable.

“The safety of Delhi’s residents is at stake. It is imperative to understand the root cause behind the rising crime rate,” AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said.

Shattered dreams

Waiting for their son’s body outside the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary, Sanjay and Soniya Chauhan were inconsolable. “How could this have happened right outside the college?” said Ms. Soniya, a homemaker.

She added that her son was an aspiring model and had featured in a few music videos. “He was into modelling. He had appeared in a few music videos and wanted to prove that one could overcome the constraints of money through talent and hard work. We never stopped him from pursuing his dreams.”

Mr. Sanjay, who owns a garments shop, said, “He had a few offers from Mumbai, but I told him to focus on the exams first. He was a creative person and full of dreams.”

