DU student held for giving injections to children

New Delhi

15 February 2021 00:35 IST

‘He wanted to boost their memory’

A Delhi University student was arrested for allegedly injecting a solution on a few underprivileged children, who took tuition from him, to “boost their memory” in east Delhi’s Mandawali, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, a second-year BA student, Sandeep, is a resident of Mandawali, they said.

The police said the students, who took injections from him, are fine.

YouTube video

During probe, Sandeep said he got the idea from a YouTube video, which showed that the injection would help boost students’ memory.

The matter came to light on Saturday when the police received a call from a person informing them about the incident.

On reaching the spot, police questioned Sandeep and during enquiry, it emerged that he gives free tuitions to students of Class VI-IX.

FIR registered

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said an FIR has been registered under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.