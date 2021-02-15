DU student held for giving injections to children

A Delhi University student was arrested for allegedly injecting a solution on a few underprivileged children, who took tuition from him, to “boost their memory” in east Delhi’s Mandawali, the police said on Sunday.
The accused, a second-year BA student, Sandeep, is a resident of Mandawali, they said.
The police said the students, who took injections from him, are fine.
YouTube video
During probe, Sandeep said he got the idea from a YouTube video, which showed that the injection would help boost students’ memory.
The matter came to light on Saturday when the police received a call from a person informing them about the incident.
On reaching the spot, police questioned Sandeep and during enquiry, it emerged that he gives free tuitions to students of Class VI-IX.
FIR registered
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said an FIR has been registered under Section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath