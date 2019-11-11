DU student goes on hunger strike to protest high-rise near North Campus

A student went on an indefinite hunger strike on Sunday to protest the proposed construction of a 39-storey building near Delhi University’s North Campus.

Raja Chaudhrywent on the hunger strike due to the “lack of response from authorities involved, including the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Ministry of Defence and the Lieutenant-Governor”. The students have been protesting against the construction over the past few weeks.

Earlier, the demonstrations were held at the Vishwavidyalaya metro station followed by a “solidarity through food” campaign and a rally in the university area. The construction has been opposed by multiple stakeholders in the university, including the Delhi University Teachers’ Association, Delhi University Students’ Union, various other students’ groups as well as the DU administration.

They said the construction would alter the cultural landscape of the area and pose a risk to privacy of women’s hostels nearby. They are demanding that the property be repossessed by the Defence Ministry which reportedly handed it over to the DMRC, which in turn is said to have sold it to the private builder. The students are also seeking the L-G’s intervention in the matter and want a panel to be set up to probe the allegations of corruption in the project.