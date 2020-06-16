DU student found dead at residence

A 22-year-old student of Delhi University was found dead at her residence in Lado Sarai on Monday. No note has been recovered, police said.
A senior police officer said that the woman stayed with her mother and two sisters who do not suspect foul play. The police have initiated inquest proceedings and are enquiring into the case.
In another incident, a 30-year-old resident of Assam was found dead at her rented accommodation in Maidan Garhi on Tuesday morning. She used to live with her sister and worked in Gurugram. The sister had gone to see a friend since May 14.
The police said that the house help who had a spare key opened the door in the morning and found the woman dead after which she alerted the police. No note has been recovered, the police said.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath