DU student found dead at residence

A 22-year-old student of Delhi University was found dead at her residence in Lado Sarai on Monday. No note has been recovered, police said.

A senior police officer said that the woman stayed with her mother and two sisters who do not suspect foul play. The police have initiated inquest proceedings and are enquiring into the case.

In another incident, a 30-year-old resident of Assam was found dead at her rented accommodation in Maidan Garhi on Tuesday morning. She used to live with her sister and worked in Gurugram. The sister had gone to see a friend since May 14.

The police said that the house help who had a spare key opened the door in the morning and found the woman dead after which she alerted the police. No note has been recovered, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)