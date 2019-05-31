Delhi

DU student found dead at home

A 22-year-old Delhi university student was found dead at his home in south Delhi’s Nanakpura on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Devender Arya, DCP (South West) said, the victim, a third year student of Delhi University was found hanging at his home.

“The deceased used to live with his parents who are government employees in a quarters in Nanakpura. The house was locked from inside. No foul play is suspected,” said Mr Arya.

An inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC has been initiated, the police said.

