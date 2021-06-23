DU steps up efforts to tackle possible third COVID wave

NEW DELHI

23 June 2021 23:12 IST

It plans to sign MoUs with labs to strengthen facilities

Delhi University on Wednesday said steps were being taken to augment facilities for a possible third wave by setting up COVID care centres, procuring pulse oximeters and thermal scanners, and installing oxygen plants.

The university said that Hansraj College and Janki Devi Memorial College have offered to set up COVID care facilities with 100 beds each, while adding that one of the campus hostels will also be offered with 200 beds.

Facilities needed

“These facilities will need beds, medical equipment, oxygen supply through in-situ small-scale oxygen plants with direct pipelines to beds, generators for uninterrupted power supply, medicines, facility for food, and above all salaries for doctors and nurses who are in great demand but short in supply. DU is trying its best to make the arrangements,” the university said in a statement.

DU is also planning to sign MoUs with labs and organisations to strengthen facilities at healthcare centres, officials added.

In a statement, DU said it will also set up an oxygen plant that can fill 50-80 cylinders per day and will provide cylinders to DU members and to those in the neighbourhood.

“We have a total of 120 establishments in the university, including colleges, hostels and two campuses. With an average of two concentrators for each unit, we need about 240 oxygen concentrators. In addition, for the large number of students in hostels as well as residences, it will be worthwhile to have about 500 pulse oximeters and about 100 thermal scanners,” the statement read.

The university added that arrangements have been made to augment tests for COVID-19 and three such camps have already been conducted at Miranda House, Janki Devi Memorial College and Gargi College.

Earlier, the university had also organised vaccination facilities at its three health centres apart from isolation centres being run by Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Lakshmibai College.

Earlier in the day, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh held a meeting with the director of DU South Campus and discussed civic issues as well as installation of a medical oxygen plant.

Meanwhile, DU on Tuesday announced that classes for first-semester students of the new batch will commence from November 18 while examinations for the current batch of second-semester students will be held between August 12 and 24.