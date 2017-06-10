DU starts ‘summer school’ to help out PG applicants

A few departments of Delhi University (DU) on Friday started a pre-entrance summer school for post-graduate aspirants belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities. This facility can also be availed by persons with disabilities belonging to the EWS/BPL category.

The university has taken up this initiative in order to prepare these aspirants for the upcoming entrance exam for various PG courses.

Admissions to almost all courses at the PG level in DU are done through entrance exams.

Gaining popularity

“DU looks towards the academic empowerment of all sections of society, especially the weaker sections. This initiative is primarily our V-C’s vision. This is a two-week program where PG aspirants are trained to crack the entrances. This program helps the students who are unable to take private coaching due to costs,” said Professor Shrikant Kukreti, from the chemistry department and one of the primary officials behind this program.

The most popular subject in the summer school is law with over 200 students registering for the programme. Other subjects being offered are: physics, english, mathematics and zoology. The summer school has seen more registrations compared to last year. “The number has almost doubled. There are around 450 students this year. Last year we had a success rate of 25 to 30%,” said Prof. Kukreti.

Students are being trained by the young faculty of each department who are not directly involved in the PG admission process. This has been done to avoid any conflict of interest.

“It is amazing to see how even during the vacations teachers are volunteering to work towards this social cause,” said Prof. Kukreti.

Forms for PG courses will be available online from June 12 and the last date of application is June 20.

The entrance exams are likely to begin from July 1.