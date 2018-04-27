Delhi

DU starts pre-admission orientation programme for UG aspirants

Register for merit-based, entrance-based courses on same portal

The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday announced a two day pre-admission interaction and orientation programme for undergraduate aspirants scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

Main objective

The orientation programme will begin at 10 a.m. at the Conference Centre, near Gate number 4 at North Campus.

“The main objective of the programme is to familiarise the admission aspirants about the process of online registration and admission in the undergraduate courses during 2018-19, particularly in the context of some new features added in the online application form this year,” said DU Registrar Tarun Das in a statement.

Sports category

Starting this year, the applicants can register for both merit-based as well as the entrance-based courses on the same portal, through one application, DU added.

Apart from a five-year integrated journalism course that has been added to the portal as a new course, the aspirants applying under the sports category can now upload three “best certificates” instead of one, the statement added.

“Since a majority of students apply from the Central Board of Secondary Education [CBSE], details of the applicants’ marks in Class XII will be automatically captured by the software from the database provided by the CBSE once a student enters his/her roll number and other details,” read the statement.

