DU starts admission process for M.A. in Hindu Studies

September 20, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - New Delhi

The university said the course is set to bridge the gap between the Hindu thought and contemporary career opportunities.

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi University on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, started the process for admissions to M.A. in Hindu Studies.

The course has been launched under the newly established Centre for Hindu Studies. A graduate in any discipline will be eligible to apply for the programme and the registration for it is open till September 30.

Joint Director of the centre, Prerna Malhotra, said the course is in line with progressive provisions of the National Education Policy-2020 and students will get to choose a minor subject as well.

The university said the course is set to bridge the gap between the Hindu thought and contemporary career opportunities.

“The university’s initiative is based on the belief that the academic endeavour through structured teaching-learning and research in the knowledge domain of Hindu civilisation along with its history, literature and philosophy has largely remained dormant in the universities and research institutions,” Ms. Malhotra said.

