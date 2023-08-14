DU SOL forms panel to review ‘errors’ in learning material

August 14, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) on Sunday announced that it has constituted a review committee over “minor errors” in the self-learning material (SLM) of two Political Science papers. The errors were pointed out by members of DU’s Academic Council at a meeting last Friday.

Academic Council member Maya John said that she and nine other elected members submitted a detailed note with supporting documents that contained illustrative examples of the “gross errors and deficiencies” in the SLM. after which the need for a review was acknowledged.

She added that the SLM which was “approved” in the council meetings convened on November 22, 2022, and May 26, 2023, are of poor quality.

Emphasising that lakhs of SOL students depend heavily on the SLM, given that they have minimal access to direct classroom teaching, Ms. John said such materials cannot be of poor quality.

Ajay Jaiswal, Principal, SOL, said the school on Saturday constituted a review committee of eminent educationists and it is taking the translation, typographical, grammatical, and faculty errors seriously. “Content writers, along with the editorial board, prepared the study material which was also checked for plagiarism. Stringent review mechanism is the top priority of the institution,” Mr. Jaiswal said.

