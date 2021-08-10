DU skips trials for sports, ECA quota admissions this year too

NEW DELHI , 03/08/2021: Students at the School of Open Learning of Delhi University to enquire about courses to seek admission for the academic year, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA / The Hindu

University holds virtual open day session for UG aspirants

Delhi University (DU) on Monday conducted a virtual open day session on sports and ECA (extra-curricular activities) admissions for undergraduate aspirants.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, admissions under these categories will be based on certificates and no trials will be held.

Past four years

The university had earlier announced that aspirants will be permitted to upload certificates from the past four years instead of preceding three years only.

They said that this modification was brought about this year to ensure that students who were unable to participate in events last year, are also able to upload their three best certificates.

“Keeping in view the pandemic and in order to give students a wider chance, we have permitted them to upload certificates dated between May 1, 2017 and April 30 this year. The best three certificates can be uploaded by the students,” said an official at the session.

Admissions are completely centralised and will be conducted online, officials added.

14 categories

There are around 27 sports listed and 14 categories under the ECA quota in the university, officials said.

“Some of the categories under the ECA quota also have sub-categories. We are giving several choices to students who want to apply for the various courses under this category. When students apply for a course under the ECA category, they should ensure that the course is available in the college they are applying to,” said Deepti Omcherry Bhalla, Dean Music Faculty in Delhi University.

Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College said, “For us also, it is difficult to not be able to see you perform and then realistically do the admissions is a real challenge. For each seat that there is in a college, there are thousands of applications. To be able to wade through and give a collective assessment and keep things fair and transparent, a whole set of rules and guidelines have been put forth to you.”