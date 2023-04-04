DU sets up five-member panel to probe charges of harassment at IPCW event

April 04, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi University on Monday constituted a five-member committee to conduct an inquiry into alleged harassment of students by trespassers at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW).

The five-member committee headed by Prakash Singh, director of South Campus, has been asked to submit its report within a week. A group of men had, on March 28, entered the college by scaling the boundary walls and harassed the students who were celebrating the college’s annual festival, causing a stampede-like situation. The incident has sparked protests by hundreds of students, who have demanded action against the alleged trespassers.

Breaking her silence over the issue, IPCW Principal Poonam Kumria issued a statement on Monday expressing concern over the incident.

“The management of the college is concerned about the inconvenience faced by some students when an unruly mob entered the college and misbehaved with some students,” Ms. Kumria said.

She added that the college management had constituted a committee, which “shall analyse the lapses that took place during the organisation of the fest. We shall suggest precautionary measures to be taken by the management to ensure that such unfortunate incidents are not repeated in future”.

The principal urged the students to submit their complaints to the committee, along with proof of misbehaviour at their disposal.

DU Proctor Rajni Abbi, who is part of the five-member panel constituted by the university, said, “We will look into the allegations about students being harassed by a group of men who scaled the boundary wall to enter the college. We will also probe what caused the stampede and review the security measures put in place by the college.”

DCW steps in

On Monday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) launched a probe into “repeated incidents of inappropriate behaviour towards women during college festivals”.

The commission also issued summonses to the DU Registrar and the Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for Women and Children, asking them to appear before it on April 6.

“We are witnessing a trend of harassment of girls inside colleges during fests and cultural programmes. This is very serious and needs urgent intervention,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

Meanwhile, the All India Students’ Association on Monday staged a protest outside the IPCW against the alleged harassment of women students. Following the incident, the police arrested seven people under various IPC sections.

