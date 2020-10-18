DU second list sees marginal decline

Admissions will begin from tomorrow

The second cut-off list announced by Delhi University (DU) on Saturday saw marginal dips with several arts courses being closed across colleges.

At Lady Shri Ram College which had pegged the cut-off at 100% for economics, political science and psychology, the asking score dipped to 99% for economics and 99.75% for the other two respectively.

BA (Hons) English saw a marginal dip with the cut-off being reduced to 97% at Gargi College, 97.75% at Hansraj College, 97% at Kirori Mal College and 98.75% at both — LSR and Miranda House.

Courses closed

At Indraprastha College and Hindu College, BA (Hon) English has closed for the unreserved category.

Political science which has emerged to be one of the most sought after courses got closed for the unreserved category at Miranda House and Hindu College which had set an asking score of 99% and 99.5% respectively.

Courses like geography, philosophy and psychology closed at IP college while Miranda House and KMC also closed its list for geography honours.

Hindi and Sanskrit honours also saw a rush with the list closing in colleges like Hindu and Gargi Colleges.

At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the cut-off for both Economics and BCom (Hons) remained the same at 99% and 99.5% respectively.

Among the science courses, at Aryabhatta College, the cut-off for BSc (Hons) mathematics increased from 94% to 95.5% while at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, the cut-off for BSc (Hons) physics saw a spike from 94% to 95.66%.

At Daulat Ram College, the cut-off for mathematics honours increased from 96% to 96.25% while at Hansraj College the asking score for chemistry increased from 96.33% to 96.66%. At several colleges, including Hindu, ARSD and LSR, courses like physics, chemistry and mathematics have closed for the unreserved category.

Admissions under the second cut-off list will begin from Monday. Students who have already applied to colleges under the first list, will have the option of changing colleges, if they meet the cut-off under the second list, for ₹1,000.