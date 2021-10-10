DU second cut-off list sees marginal decline

New Delhi

10 October 2021 00:59 IST

Many courses closed for admissions

Delhi University released its second cut-off list on Saturday with the required marks seeing a marginal decline from the first list and many courses being closed for admissions.

Hindu College, which had pegged a cut-off at 100% for BA (Honours) political science, has closed admissions to the course in the second list. Admissions to BA (Honours) philosophy, BA (Honours) English, BA (Honours) Hindi, BA (Honours) history, BA (Honours) Sanskrit and BA (Honours) sociology have also closed at the college.

Ramjas College, which had pegged the cut-off for political science (Honours) at 100%, has not affected any change in the marks required in the second cut-off while the cut-off for BSc (Honours) physics has come down to 99.33% from 100%. The cut-off for the BA Programme combination in the college has dropped to 99.5% from 100%.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which had pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) economics and BCom (Honours) at 100%, has reduced the asking marks to 99.75% and 99.12%, respectively, in the second list. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa also did not find any perfect scorers for Bcom programme in the first list and has brought the cut-off down to 98.75% from 100%.

Indraprastha College for Women has also closed admissions for BA (Honours) philosophy while Gargi College has closed admissions for economics (Hons), Hindi (Hos) and History (Hon).

At Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, the cut-off for BSc (Honours) computer science declined by 1.5%.

The cut-off for the course in the first list was pegged at 100% but there were no applications received for the course in the first list.