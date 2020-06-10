DU scraps ECA quota admissions this year

Delhi University will not be conducting admissions under the extra-curricular activities quota this year, a senior university official said on Wednesday.

During a meeting of the university’s standing committee on admissions, it was unanimously decided that given the pandemic situation, trials for ECA could not take place, so, it would be better to scrap them, the official said. The decision will not apply to the National Cadet Corps and the National Service Scheme for which selection would be based on certificates.

Online mode for conducting ECA trials was ruled out given there would be lag or glitches, the official said.

Besides, the authenticity of the performance would be questioned if a pre-recorded video is sent.

However, admissions under sports quota would take place based on certificates and not on trials.

Tentative date

Arun Atree, a member of the committee, said that it has been tentatively decided to open registrations for the admission on June 20, which will go on till July 4. The entire process will be held online with only final document verification to be done in person, he said.

Subsequently, the timetable for the release of cut-off lists would depend on exams to be conducted by various school-boards and their results.

Mr Atree said that while he proposed the removal of a cancellation fee of ₹1,000 for students from SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwD categories, as it would impede their free movement, the suggestion was not taken up. Other suggestions he made like furnishing the latest income certificates for OBC students and not penalising candidates for discrepancies on the caste certificate were accepted, he said.

Officials said that the final schedule for admissions would be released soon.