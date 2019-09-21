DU School of Open Learning to hold classes in double shifts

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL), which has been facing shortage of classrooms and other issues after switching to semester mode of education, hopes to carry out all classes on Saturday, three weeks after the academic session started, a senior official told The Hindu.

“We have only been able to carry out 60% of classes so far,” said Professor Ramesh Bhardwaj, Officer on Special Duty at the SOL. As opposed to previous years, when only 10-20% of students would attend classes, about 30-40% students were attending in 2019, making the situation difficult for the administration, he claimed.

SOL offers correspondence courses and attendance in classes is not compulsory. While regular courses in DU have about 1.5 lakh students, SOL has many more, Prof. Bhardwaj said.

Prof. Bhardwaj also said that a change in the system from an annual mode to a semester mode had caused difficulties. While under the annual mode, classes would have begun in October or November, the semester mode, adopted by the SOL this year, has pushed the timeline forward, he said. For the first time, the students of the SOL will be studying under the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS), meant to bring their courses on par with regular curriculum.

The students, however, are unhappy. For the last three weeks, spontaneous protests are being staged by members of KYS, and other students in different parts of the university with classes being cancelled in the last minute, forcing thousands of students to return home.

‘Authority not ready’

Aarti Kushwasa, a first-year B.A. student at SOL, has not had a single class to attend so far. “We don’t mind the CBCS system being implemented, but they [administration] are clearly not prepared for it,” she said. Exam dates have also been announced for the first week of November, she said, adding that without classes and adequate study material, students were bound to fail.

To tackle such issues, the administration will be holding classes in double shifts, Prof. Bhardwaj said. Currently there are about 30 centres available to SOL for holding classes, he said, adding that at least 70 were, however, required for the same.