DU reopens 4 more libraries

The Delhi University on Monday reopened four more libraries as part of its phased reopening of the university. Research scholars and faculty members will be permitted to access the libraries. Prior online registration will be required for accessing reading rooms and other facilities, DU announced.

After reopening the Central Library on February 4, the university announced that the Central Science Library, Ratan Tata Library, South Delhi Campus Library and Faculty of Law Library will reopen from February 15.

“In the first phase, only bona fide members, PhD or MPhil scholars will be allowed to use library reading room facilities. The libraries will remain closed on Saturday, Sunday and gazetted holidays. The users would be requested to wait, if the capacity of the library is exhausted. Only one user would be allowed to enter in the property counter,” the notice read.

The varsity said that areas which are frequented by the users and staff should be regularly sanitised and that entry of users having temperature of COVID-19 symptoms would be restricted.

While all reading rooms at the research floor and three reading rooms at the ground floor at Central Library will be opened, at the Ratan Tata Library in Delhi School of Economics, the reading hall at the ground floor and periodical section at the first floor of the library will be reopened.

At the Faculty of Law library, the reading hall at the ground and first floor would be reopened, all the floors at the South Campus library will be reopened, according to the university notice.