DU releases ‘simulated rank’ list for UG admission

Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University, at a press conference in the Capital.

Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University, at a press conference in the Capital. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi University on Friday released “simulated ranks” on the dashboards of candidates applying for undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System portal.

The university said that the provision for showing “simulated ranks” was introduced to allow the applicants to assess the probability of getting their preferred college + programme combinations. “Candidates are being provided with a two-day preference-change window between 5 p.m. on Friday and 4:59 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, to change their preferences,” the university said. The first seat allocation list is scheduled for release on October 18.

This year, DU is using CUET scores instead of its traditional cut-off list system to admit students. The ‘simulated ranks” will give the applicants an indication of the college + programme combinations they are likely to bag, based on which they can rearrange their preferences.


