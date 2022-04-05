DU releases new admission policy for undergraduate admissions

New policy does away with the previous system of cut-offs based on Class 12 board examination

Delhi University on Tuesday released its new admission policy for 70,000 seats in its undergraduate courses.

According to the new policy, scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be the sole eligibility criterion for admission to DU colleges. The new policy does away with the cut-off system based on Class 12 board examination results.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said candidates will be able to appear in CUET only for the subjects that they studied in Class 12. “The merit list will also be calculated on the basis of the combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET. There will be no disadvantage to anyone on changing the stream,” Mr. Singh said.

Students willing to change stream need not take exams in subjects of the stream that they want to shift to.

Only the university’s School of Open Learning (SOL) and National Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will rely on Class 12 board examination results for their admissions.

The CUET is a computer-based objective examination designed on the basis of NCERT’s Class 12 syllabus. The NTA has announced that the window for submitting applications for CUET will open on April 6 and close on May 6, with the examination scheduled for the first and second week of July.

Three sections

The CUET 2022 will have three sections — Section 1A (13 languages) and section 1B (20 languages), section 2 (27 domain-specific subjects) and section 3 (general test).

DU has mandated that candidates will have to appear in at least one language from the first section for admission to DU colleges.

For admission to most of the programs offered by DU, a candidate has to choose at least three subjects from the second section that has been further divided into two lists — B1 and B2. For their desired courses, students will have to refer to the university’s information bulletin to know how to pick subjects from the two lists.

The third section, which will have questions on general knowledge, will only be for admission to the Bachelor of Arts programme.

Course-wise eligibility

Haneet Gandhi, Dean (admissions), DU, said that eligibility for admission to most of the B.Sc programmes would be calculated on the basis of scores in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology. It is mandatory to obtain at least 30% marks in any one language in CUET.

For admission to B.A. (Hons.) Economics, candidates are required to take the Mathematics test in CUET. Merit for this programme will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the chosen language, Mathematics, and two more subjects.

“A candidate can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects, out of which one must be a language subject and the best score will be considered for admission to DU. This process is similar to the process of calculating ‘best-four’ in the cut-off-based system,” Ms. Gandhi said.

Counselling

Sharing details on the admission process following the CUET result declaration, the DU V-C said the university will offer centralised e-counselling. Students will apply for admission to various colleges on the DU admission portal, stating their preference for the course and the college. Based on their CUET scores, students will be able to know they will be eligible for admission to which colleges.

“Before each round of counselling, the candidate will be given a chance to re-fill their preference. We will have multiple rounds of counselling and the actual number of rounds will be decided only once the process begins,” Mr. Singh said.

Quota admission

For admission through Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities, candidates will have to appear for a centralised performance-based test along with the CUET. A combined score of the CUET and the performance-based test will be used for the merit list.

Performance-based tests for the past two years have not taken place due to COVID-19. Speaking about minority colleges and reserved seats, the V-C said, “In the 50% of seats reserved for minority colleges, 85% of the marks for admission will be taken from CUET and the remaining 15% will be decided by the minority colleges. Admission to the non-reserved 50% seats in these colleges will be purely on the basis of CUET.”

The university said it will be releasing its detailed information brochure on its website www.admission.uod.ac.in.

“We will have chatbots to help the candidates seeking information on the website and there will also be a provision of a help desk to assist the candidates in the selection of subjects. Open house webinars will also be organized to help the candidates,” the V-C said.